Josh Widdicombe is taking part in the Strictly Christmas special

'The Last Leg' presenter will dance the Charleston to 'Let It Snow' by the cast of Glee on the upcoming festive one-off - which airs on Christmas Day (25.12.24) - and he joked he's enjoyed his training sessions with Karen Hauer because they've meant he hasn't needed to be careful with his diet.

He said: “Chris [Ramsay] told me you can eat what you want and still get thin. It’s brilliant. I’ve lost weight and I’ve been eating pizza every night – that’s why I’d recommend it. Not that I was fat when I turned up…”

Karen insisted: “You had a little belly! I’ve never seen anyone sweat as much in the first 15 minutes… he was drenched. We did four hours and he worked so hard.”

While Josh and Karen will dress as penguins for their performance, the 41-year-old comic insisted he is taking the show seriously and aren't just there for light relief.

He said: “We do take it seriously. I don’t want her to get sacked. We want to win.

“But Karen never wins, so it’s not my fault if we don’t win.”

Comparing his chances of winning to his favourite football team, Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle, he added: "I hope our score is about the same as the number of goals we’ve conceded in the last week – about 10. I don’t know what’s more likely: me winning 'Strictly' or Rooney making it to Christmas. Both seem pretty unlikely at the moment.”

While past contestants on the Christmas specials have gone on to take part in the main series in later years, Josh has ruled himself out of doing the same any time soon.

He said: "I’m on tour, so I can’t do it. And if the tour sells well enough, I won’t be able to the year after as well. But if it doesn’t, then I’ll go on 'Strictly' to try and sell another tour…