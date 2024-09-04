Josie Gibson is taking a break from 'This Morning' to focus on her new travel show.

Josie Gibson is stepping back from This Morning

The former 'Big Brother' star - who has been a fixture on the ITV daytime show for the last five years - has frequently appeared alongside the likes of Craig Doyle and Alison Hammond, but she is stepping away for a while to work on her new three-part Channel 5 series exploring first-class travel.

She told Express.co.uk: "I've got loads of things in the pipeline, I'm still very involved with 'This Morning', I'm very grateful for 'This Morning' and everything they've helped me with because they grew me as a presenter.

"I should be around at Christmas on the ['This Morning'] sofa, so then I will get back on the road and try to make it all work as much as I can."

Josie is excited to hit the road for her new show - which is set to air on C5 next year - as she gets a chance to experience "how the other half live".

She added: "It is going to be amazing because I'm going to be exploring how the other half live, like the first class travel.

"You know when you walk through the airplane and you think, I wonder what is that way? I'm going to be seeing all the stuff that is the other way.

"I love that I can still experience things like that and it absolutely shocks me."

Filming is getting underway imminently, and the 39-year-old presenter is looking forward to filming.

She quipped: "It's a tough gig, but someone's got to do it. I'm so happy that they've asked me, I'm really happy!

"We've got quite a few destinations to go to, so yeah we start filming this week."