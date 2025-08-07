Josie Gibson has put her family relationships under strain with her new DIY show.

Josie Gibson worked with her family and friends in her Big Country Build show

The 40-year-old TV presenter has been filming ITV's Josie Gibson's Big Country Build, in which she roped in her loved ones - including her brothers Josh and Charlie, who are scrap metal traders, her cousin Tom, a builder, her pals, and a group of locals to help transform her dilapidated Somerset property into an "eco-house" that is "off-grid as possible".

And Josie admitted her stress levels skyrocketed because of the many challenges she and her team faced - which caused her relationships with family to slightly weaken.

Speaking about Josie Gibson's Big Country Build - which is set to air in 2026 - on Thursday's (07.08.25) episode of ITV's Good Morning Britain, Josie told hosts Ed Balls, 58, and Ranvir Singh, 47: "My dream was to always build like an eco-house as off-grid as possible myself.

"I've roped the family in [to help]. They say like, 'Never work with family and animals,' and I've done just that.

"And to say my stress levels are up here."

This prompted Ranvir to ask: "Why? Because of the money or because you've roped in your brothers and your cousins and all that to do the leg work?"

Josie answered: "I mean, they are great, they are amazing, but there is a lot of challenges, let's say."

Ranvir questioned: "Has it put relationships under a strain?"

Josie replied: "I would say so." (laughs)

Josie had "sleepless nights" because of the "massive obstacles" that she battled whilst completing her "passion project".

After Ed asked if she has had to "lie down on the floor with a towel over your face", Josie revealed: "Well, I've had a lot of sleepless nights, and sometimes you get this great big dream, don't you?

"And you follow your dreams - you've got to follow your dreams, but you don't realise with those dreams, there could be quite a lot of hurdles."

In Josie's new home - which is on four acres of land - there will be an on-site gym, walk-in wardrobe, and blacked-out windows.

Also, viewers of the seven-part series will follow Josie as she looks to grow her own food and harness her own energy, in a bid to ensure her new home and the stunning landscape around her are protected and preserved.