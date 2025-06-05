Jo Joyner wants to return to 'Doctor Who'.

The 48-year-old actress played Lynda Moss in two episodes - 'Bad Wolf' and 'The Parting of the Ways' - of the hit BBC sci-fi franchise's first revival series in 2005.

Her alter ego was one of the 'Big Brother' contestants onboard the Game Station in the year 200100, and after she met the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) and his companion Captain Jack Harness (John Barrowman), the trio set out to save Christopher's second on-screen sidekick Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) from her death while playing 'The Weakest Link'.

As Jo loved her experience on 'Doctor Who' - whose head writer and showrunner is Russell T Davies - she is keen to make a comeback to the franchise in the future.

She told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "I'd love to return to the franchise. I think it's such a wonderful thing.

"I really enjoyed that job, it was with Russell T Davies when he first launched it with Chris Eccleston as The Doctor, and I did the last two episodes of 'The Bad Wolf'."

Jo revealed that Lynda could not serve as an assistant to the Time Lord in the second series of the 'Doctor Who' revival because the actress was contracted to the Channel 4 comedy-drama 'No Angels'.

So, Russell wrote Lynda's scenes in the two episodes Jo did to tease that her alter ego could be the sidekick.

Jo explained: "At the time I was filming 'No Angels', and I was contracted to them, so we knew I'd have to go back to 'No Angels'.

"But when Russell knew it was me, he said, 'Oh, I'm going to play with it a little bit. I'm going to make it look like you might be the new assistant for the next series even though we know that you can't be.'"

And the TV star has thanked the show's fans - nicknamed The Whovians - for their support over the years.

Jo said: "It was lovely because you just know there are no fans quite like The Whovians.

"I mean, they are another level of fanhood and they've been so lovely to me over the years.

"They really enjoyed that twist of, 'Will she be hanging on, or not?'

"That's the wonderful thing about 'Doctor Who', isn't it?"