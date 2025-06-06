Jo Joyner wishes she had "appreciated her body more" when she was younger.

The 48-year-old actress - who has 15-year-old twins Freddie and Edie wth her husband Neil Madden - would "never normally" address her past struggles publicly, but is ultimately glad that her daughter is part of a generation that "celebrates" physical diversity.

Speaking on the White Wine Question Time podcast, she told former Loose Women anchor Kate Thornton: "I think what I would do differently - I would never normally talk about this sort of thing publicly - I would appreciate my body more when I was younger. I think it's such a brilliant, brilliant thing that my daughter, who is 15, is growing up around peers who are in a generation who appreciate health and strength and celebrate it.

The former EastEnders star grew up embracing health and fitness, so she cannot understand why she felt "so awful" back then and cannot imagine speaking to anyone else the way she spoke to herself when she was a teenager.

She added: "I had, and have, a strong, healthy body. I am good and strong, I've got good muscle. I rode horses, I was fit, healthy and I ate well. My mum gave us organic veg all the time that she grew herself. I had all the makings to like myself, and I spent a long time wishing...we grew up when it was the complete opposite. You were supposed to look unhealthy, heroin chic. Skinny and pale.

"I now look back and think 'What a waste of energy...' How awful. Some of the conversations I must have had with myself when I was a teen, I would never speak to anyone else like that."

The Little Disasters actress has spent a lot of time "undoing" the way she used to think about her body, and noted how "lovely" it has been to now get the chance to work with women who are younger than her, and is remidned not to be so "flippant" about herself.

She said: "It's taken a lot of undoing. As I've got older, I'm not 50 yet and I'm having a surgical menopause. I'm in that era with work where I'm working under people who are younger than me. My producers and execs and people in charge are younger than me. That's been really lovely because I have worked with some fantastic women who are [in their] thirties, a different decade. And they've ended up telling me off. I'll say something really flippant about myself and they will really pull me into line.

"I think 'Gosh, you're right...' Why do I talk about myself like that?"