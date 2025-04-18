Judi Love has shut down reports of a feud with Olivia Attwood Dack.

Judi Love shuts down Loose Women feud reports

After former 'Love Island' star Olivia, 33, joined the 'Loose Women' panel, there was speculation that she had ruffled feathers by bringing her own hair and make-up team on set, but Judi, 44, has insisted there are no issues behind the scenes.

She told OK! magazine: "Do people ask the same thing when it’s Loose Men? Us girls are good. If you’ve got your own make-up team, it’s not a bad reflection of the team in-house – it’s just someone else is used to your face. That should be looked at as a positive and how inclusive the show and the team are to make sure people are comfortable. We slay all the time! I get my make-up done, I walk out and I’m slaying. Period!”

Judi also admitted that the 'Loose Women' team do clash over their different opinions but insisted that everything on the show is done with "respect" and there is never any lingering animosity.

She said: "Of course we all have different opinions, that’s the beauty of it. But everything is always done with respect. A different opinion doesn’t mean an argument. It’s a conversation.

"It’s always fun, always lively. The topics are wide-ranging. It’s a space where I can be myself – not just as a comedian, but as a woman, a mother and a voice for the community."

And, Judi is excited about the future of the show, particularly with the recent launch of an accompanying podcast, which invites more viewer interaction.

She said: "The podcast has been a great addition. It gives us a chance to delve deeper. We get questions from the audience and we talk in a more intimate setting. It’s like inviting the viewers into our group chat.

"We always say the viewers are our fifth panellist, and this is our way of giving them more of us."