Julia Bradbury believes being diagnosed with cancer "saved" her life.

The 54-year-old TV presenter was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and has since been given the all-clear, and she's convinced the health scare was actually a good thing because it forced her to "reassess" her health needs and change her priorities.

She told The Sun newspaper: "The reason I say cancer saved my life is because it was a moment and an opportunity for me to completely reassess my own health and my approach to health.

"And I'm not blaming myself for my cancer and I'm not blaming anybody for their cancer.

"But what I will say is in my instance, in my situation, I was not, although I thought I was relatively healthy, I wasn't leading a healthy day by day life.

"Sleep wasn't a priority for me because in my younger days of my, you know, when I was starting out in my career, I mean, look, my first job, I was basically doing shift work."

Julia went on to explain she travelled a lot for her TV work and got very little sleep and she believes her lifestyle would have always caused some kind of health crisis even if she hadn't been diagnosed with cancer.

She added: "So now I look at, I look back and I go, I'm not actually that surprised. I mean, my disease manifested itself as cancer. It could have been type 2 diabetes. It could have been three or four other things."

It comes after Julia revealed she has embraced nature since her illness and now uses walking outdoors as her "therapy".

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she told host Ranvir Singh: "I've always said that walking is my therapist, it's my best friend and it's my outdoor journey. We human beings have evolved to be in nature.

"I think one of the biggest health mistakes we make in our lives every day is that we don't spend enough time outside. I'm not a natural morning person, genetically I'm a night owl but I have switched myself.

"I get out of my windowsill or go into the garden and I get daylight into my eyes. Just to kick-start the hormones. I calm myself and get ready for the day ahead, I look at the trees, take it all in, and accept and love Mother Nature as part of me."