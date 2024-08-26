Julia Bradbury has learned to embrace nature for the sake of her health.

The 54-year-old presenter - who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 - has described walking as her "therapy" and is concerned that people these days do not spend as much time outside as they should.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she told stand-in host Ranvir Singh: "I've always said that walking is my therapist, it's my best friend and it's my outdoor journey. We human beings have evolved to be in nature. I think one of the biggest health mistakes we make in our lives every day is that we don't spend enough time outside. I'm not a natural morning person, genetically I'm a night owl but I have switched myself. I get out of my windowsill or go into the garden and I get daylight into my eyes. Just to kick-start the hormones. I calm myself and get ready for the day ahead, I look at the trees, take it all in, and accept and love Mother Nature as part of me."

The former 'Countryfile' host also claimed that regular cold showers have helped her feel "amazing" and that most people should embrace "discomfort" within their lives.

She said: "We live in this bubble environment where we're inside and warm, we put a coat on to take the bins out. You don't need to, you're gonna be fine! Have a cold shower, switch the shower from warm to cold. I do that three times a week and I love it, I feel amazing afterward! Discomfort is good and we have fallen into this comfort crisis. The food we eat, packaged, quick, microwave, put it in the oven and it'll be ready in 20 minutes.

"Cook! Spend the time, do that. It's not easy, but in the long run, look at what we're doing to ourselves."