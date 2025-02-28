Julia Goulding is "devastated" about the departure of her 'Coronation Street' co-star Paddy Bever.

The 39-year-old actress plays Shona Platt on the ITV soap and is heartbroken by Paddy's decision to quit his role as her teenage stepson Max Turner.

Julia told Digital Spy: "I'm devastated! I love Paddy so much. I mean, I could actually be his mother, it's ridiculous.

"I think he's got a bright future ahead of him. I would love to see him, at some point, maybe come back, but I don't know. I don't know where his life is going to take him. It's really sad to lose him."

Goulding also quipped that she is "furious" about Charlotte Jordan's decision to bow out as Rovers barmaid Daisy Midgeley.

She said: "Don't even get me started on Charlie Jordan - I'm furious with her for leaving! All my mates are going."

Julia's character is set be involved in a "shocking" stunt that sees Daisy and her husband David (Jack P Shepherd) hit by a car and she paid tribute to the show's stunt crew for making it as authentic as possible.

She explained: "It was really shocking, actually, you kind of feel very nervous before you see it happen. But it was fantastic to watch the stunt. The stunt people are just incredible."

Despite the harrowing nature of the stunt, Julia revealed that the cast and crew had a ball putting the dramatic scenes together.

She said: "We have a fantastic gang, all the actors and the crew, you just get on with it and you have a laugh.

"And obviously you're switching from really serious stuff and then when the cameras aren't rolling, you're absolutely side-splitting laughing. You have to really, when you have really sort of shocking, serious scenes to film. We had a great few days."