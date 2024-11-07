Julian Clary likes to watch television that "isn't meant to be funny".

The 65-year-old comedian is a fan of the daytime show 'Love Your Garden' - which sees agricultural expert Alan Titchmarsh give surprise transformations to the outdoor spaces to everyday folk - and finds the whole format of the series hilarious in an unusual way.

He is quoted by The Sun's TVBiz column as saying: "I like watching things that aren’t meant to be funny, like Alan Titchmarsh’s 'Love Your Garden'.

“What happens is a researcher is sent out to find someone either recently bereaved or terminally ill, then they lure them away from their lovely home.

“Alan and the team arrive and rip out anything of interest from the back garden, and sprinkle a bit of coloured gravel and install the cheapest water feature that they can find.

“And then the poor bereaved person is lured back home and inevitably they cry.

"I like that. It’s light entertainment."

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner has been on TV screens since the 1980s and remains one of the busiest names in showbusiness today with annual appearances at the London Palladium for their pantomime.

But he recently revealed that he has no plans to retire.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', he said: "It's all nonsense, that's the thing. It's not like being a doctor having to go and teach people. It's just camp comedy. I don't think I will retire. As long as people want to come and see me, I will keep going."

It's very thrilling and [the London Palladium] is one of those places where that never fades away. Something magical happens and it kind of lifts you. Panto suits me because I can kind of be myself and you can mess around and talk to the audience. The plot is important but it is a lot of nonsense along the way. "My mother taught me to 'Just say yes', it's a good philosophy of life. If I'm ever offered something, I phone my mother and she says 'Just say yes!' No, [I've never regretted] it, you rarely do. But it's not just about shows. You don't often regret saying yes."