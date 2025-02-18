Julian Holloway has died at the age of 80.

The actor passed away on Sunday (16.02.25) at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Dorset following "a brief illness".

Holloway - who was the father of model Sophie Dahl - was a star of the 'Carry On' film franchise, as well as several high-profile TV shows, including 'Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads?', 'Doctor Who', 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'The Professionals'.

Holloway also starred alongside Johnny Depp in 'The Rum Diary', the 2011 comedy-drama film, and alongside Jim Carrey in 'A Christmas Carol', the 2009 animated movie.

Some of Holloway's showbiz pals have already taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Sarah Douglas, who played Ursa in 'Superman' and 'Superman II', said on Facebook: "I have known Julian Holloway since the early 70’s and he has been the best of friends to me all these years.

"Julian was the wittiest of men and we would laugh and laugh.

"He was a friend through thick and thin, first in London then LA then back home again .

"He was also the associate producer of the Brute (1977) but I had first met him professionally in 1973 on a BBC drama called "Secrets".

"There will be lots written about him and all his wonderful work but right now he is just a dear and sorely missed friend. (sic)"

Morris Bright has also paid tribute to Holloway on X.

The 59-year-old director said on the micro-blogging platform: "Very sad to be told Julian Holloway has died aged 80. An accomplished actor who could play comedy as deftly as serious roles, from A Hard Day's Night to Carry On and beyond. Son of Stanley Holloway whose OBE I was recently bequeathed. I shall look after it in both their memories. (sic)"