GK Barry has started to plan her potential proposal to Ella Rutherford.

The former I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! campmate's relationship with Ipswich Town midfielder Ella is getting serious with the sports woman asking Barry to be her official girlfriend.

The 25-year-old TikTok influencer has spilled that Ella is eager for them to get engaged, but GK insists Ella needs to be "patient" as she wants the proposal to be perfect.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Notebook magazine, the social media influencer - whose real name is Grace Keeling - said: "We're two peas in a pod.

"We're constantly laughing at each other. She's my wife!

"Ella's always like, 'When are you proposing, then?'

"She asked me to be her girlfriend, so it's definitely me getting on the knee. But we need to explore more countries, see which we like, then I can propose there.

"I'm not proposing in Skegness. She just needs to be patient, but patience isn't one of Ella's virtues."

GK has learnt a lot more about football since she met Ella, 25.

She said: "I knew there were sweaty people that would kick a ball about and sometimes swear.

"Now, I know what a corner means ... I know they sell prosecco in the bar ... and I do like planning my outfits around the kit."

In 2024, GK became Loose Women's youngest panellist, but she was initially scared that viewers would not know her.

She explained: "I was terrified. I begged them, 'Please wait till I'm in the groove before you put me on the panel with Janet Street-Porter!'

"I did my show with her and she was adorable.

"But I was so scared at the beginning, thinking this audience doesn't know me, I'm some young woman off TikTok. But now I love it.

"Sitting with Kaye [Adams], Denise [Welch] ... Loose has me, Olivia [Attwood], Frankie [Bridge] giving a different perspective.

"It's fascinating, they're such interesting women. They've lived a life."

And GK said the pressure of her fame intensifies as she becomes a bigger name.

The star - who will appear in ITV1's Celebrity Sabotage in August - admitted: "There is added pressure when you get bigger, as some people look up to you.

"I've got a young female audience and with that comes responsibility. So I did feel I had to fix up in that way.

"I had a lot of comments about my skin during the jungle and how much it helped younger people seeing me on TV with my spots out, so I make sure I post without make-up too, so my followers see another side to photo shoots and glam."