Bruce Jones can't watch Coronation Street now

It was revealed earlier this week that the 71-year-old actor's alter ego Les Battersby will die off-screen but he has hit out at the current quality of the ITV soap that he starred in from 1997 until 2007.

Bruce told GB News: "I had no time when I was there to watch it, because I was in it.

"But I sat and watched 'Corrie' with my wife on Monday night, and at the end of part one of that show I walked out the room and I didn't go back until I heard the music at the end. I just couldn't watch it.

"Where were the storylines? There was no comedy. My wife said to me when I came back, 'Why did you go out?' I said, 'Sandra, that is not a show I was in. That was not the show I spent 10 years in.'

"So no, I'm sorry I couldn't watch it. I went out and I made a cup of coffee."

Bruce admits that he feels a sense of relief about his character's death, even though he claims that the move has left fans "annoyed" with bosses on the ITV soap.

He said: "I've got no problems with 'Coronation Street'. I had ten great years with them, but they (the viewers) are pretty annoyed about it. I say, 'There's no point having a go at me, it's not my fault.'

"I'm sad in one way, but I'm relieved in another. I mean, it's time to let go now, and I'm quite pleased with that.

"The fans are not happy and all that, people are pulling me in the street saying, 'We're not watching it. We're watching classic.'

"I'm getting the feedback from these people who were pretty annoyed about it; people who love Les.

"But it's their decision. It's their show."