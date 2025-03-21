Kadiff Kirwan is to guest star in 'Doctor Who'.

Kadiff Kirwan will star in Doctor Who

Kadiff Kirwan will star in Doctor Who

The 'Slow Horses' actor is "elated" to have landed a mystery role in the upcoming 15th season of the BBC sci-fi drama, with the BBC teasing his character encounters Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and his new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) in an "intergalactic episode".

The 'I May Destroy You' star said in a statement: "I feel elated to be joining the rich legacy of actors who have guest-starred in 'Doctor Who'.

"Russell T Davies and [writer] Juno Dawson have truly outdone themselves with this episode in what I can only describe as an intergalactic gargantuan extravaganza. It’s packed with gravity-defying mastery beyond imagination, and being a part of it is an absolute dream. Strap in Whovians, this one is gonna rock your world!"

'Doctor Who' bosses were delighted to secure the 36-year-old actor for the role.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: "We're so lucky in Cardiff to open the doors to world-class talent, and it’s been a riot, getting to work with Kadiff. I’ve loved his work on TV, and stage for a long time, so when we realised he was available and happy to come on board, that was truly a great day in the office!"

A host of new cast members have been announced for the upcoming series, which will hit screens next month, including Alan Cumming, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung and Charlie Condou.

Freddie Fox will play an alien villain and had an "amazing" time filming his role.

He recently said: “I had the most amazing time making this show and feel honoured to have been asked to be a part of Russell's crazy, bonkers, beautiful vision.”

And Russell warned the Time Lord would need to "beware" of Freddie's character.

He teased: “It’s been 10 years since I worked with Freddie on 'Cucumber', and this is a great way to celebrate the anniversary.

"He’s the most spectacular actor, and he comes to 'Doctor Who' with fury, venom, cunning and a beautiful set of horns. Doctor beware!”

Tagged in