Kaleb Cooper has been the victim of a robbery.

The 27-year-old farmer - who is best-known for his appearances on Clarkson's Farm - has revealed that his £7,000 post knocker, used for hammering in fences, has been stolen.

Kaleb said on Instagram: "My post knocker was stolen last night.

"As well as the John Deere tractor.

"Can we please make this as hot as possible!

"What is going on with England at the moment!"

Home and Country Fencing, the company whose tractor was also stolen, has addressed the robbery on social media.

The company said: "Unfortunately, we have had one of our tractors and post knockers stolen overnight.

"There has been a silver 4 x 4 burnt out just down the road which is possibly related."

Clarkson's Farm has been a big hit since it first aired in 2021 - but Jeremy previously admitted that the success came as something of a surprise to him.

The TV star explained in The Sunday Times newspaper: "I did think it'd serve up gentle disappointment to the Top Gear, Grand Tour audience.

"I very much was typecast as this man who drove around corners too quickly while shouting and using hyperbole to make a point. I thought, why would anybody who watches Top Gear or The Grand Tour want to watch this bucolic show about farming?

"Then they did and it brought a whole new audience who'd never watched a single programme I'd made."

Prior to that, Jeremy described how he found "absolute joy" in his role as "midwife" for cows at Diddly Squat.

He said: "I pulled until it felt like my eyes were bleeding. Until, phloomh, the calf was out.

"I rushed over to it, scraping the gunk - again, I’m not sure that’s the correct term - from its face before putting a bit of straw up its nose to make it sneeze and start breathing. And it did.

"And I simply cannot tell you how that feels. I was exhausted, my arms felt as though they were on fire, I was covered in slimy cow juice and faeces and I was smiling a smile that I simply didn’t think would be possible in any kind of workplace."