Kate Garraway is reportedly supporting her family after her father suffered a suspected stroke and heart attack.

The 57-year-old presenter, 57, was left devastated in January when her husband Derek Draper died aged 56 nearly four years after he was stricken with Covid, and is now said to have rushed out of fronting ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ when it finished shooting on Tuesday (16.07.24) to support her dad Gordon after apparently being told he had collapsed.

A source told The Sun on Thursday (18.07.24): “Very sadly, Kate’s father collapsed earlier this week while staying, along with her mum and her brother in Cornwall.

“It was incredibly frightening as he was found unconscious and immediately taken to hospital.

“It seems likely that he’s had a stroke and possibly a heart attack as well – doctors are still doing tests.

“He remains in hospital and is currently stable but, understandably, it’s given the whole family a terrible scare and they are praying he can recover.”

The insider added Kate had been due to be off air for a few weeks so can divide her time between the hospital and caring for her children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, who she had with former political strategist and psychotherapist Derek.

They also said that it is a “stressful” time for the family but Kate is doing her best to “look after everyone”.

Derek one of the worst affected patients hit by Covid in the UK, with the virus devastating every organ in his body.

He married Kate in 2005 and he was only able to leave hospital in 2021 – more than a year after he contracted Covid – but had to be given round-the-clock care and have his family home adapted so he could sleep on the ground floor while Kate tended to him as he fought to recover.