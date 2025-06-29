Kate Garraway has admitted it’s “tough to balance the budget” amid her late husband’s extensive medical expenses.

Kate Garraway: 'It's tough to balance the budget'

Kate spent a huge amount of money as she cared for Derek at home in the final years of his life after he was struck down with COVID in 2020 and she insisted she wants to use her profile to raise awareness for other carers.

Speaking to The Mirror at the King’s Trust Awards with TK Maxx and Homesense, Kate said: “It’s definitely tough to balance the budget, I feel like carers often don’t have a voice so I’m here to shout about it and the costs that go unnoticed.

“I wouldn’t want to be the chancellor right now with the costs going on overall right now.”

Kate previously disclosed that she had been left with huge debts after caring for Derek, who contracted long COVID.

She has also been working to pay off debts left by Derek’s now defunct psychotherapeutic company Astra Aspera.

Kate’s spokesperson told MailOnline: “Kate has met all that the liquidators of Derek’s company have asked for and more over the past four years.

“Caring for Derek and supporting her family when Derek could no longer run his own businesses has taken a huge financial toll on her but she’s determined to put things right.

“She’s in constant contact with the HMRC to make sure she honours what’s required from Derek’s now defunct company.”

Kate also told Good Morning Britain: “I am ashamed of the fact that I’m in debt. I have an incredible job that I love, that’s very well paid.

“I’m not a carer travelling miles, paying their own transport to go and help somebody for minimum wage.

“I’m somebody that is very well paid and so I just feel a shame that I couldn’t make it work.”