Kate Price apologised to her daughter Princess and vowed to "prioritise" her kids after going "through a dark time".

Princess Andre, 18, is the daughter of the former glamour model and pop star Peter Andre - who split when she was just two years old - and she has revealed her formative years weren't particularly happy because her mum struggled following the breakdown of her marriage to Kieran Hayler.

During an episode of her new ITV2 reality show The Princess Diaries, Princess explained: "Mum was heartbroken and she went through a dark time and it was things kids shouldn't see and when we needed our mum there, she wasn't there because she had her own problems.

"Kids in school would ask me about it and I was like 11 and I would just cry about it in bed. I couldn't just go to my dad about it because I grew up with them not liking each other.

"I'm not healed or fully recovered from it but mum has fixed herself compared to how she was back then. "

However, Princess has revealed Katie said sorry and stepped up. She added: "She spoke to me about it and she apologised and I never wanted an apology but it was a lot that she acknowledged it and she realised she needed to prioritise us, we now talk a lot and she is now my best friend."

The teenager also opened up about her experience of living between two households as she spent time with her divorced parents - admitting there weren't many rules when she was staying with her mum.

She said: "Mum's house was chaotic there weren't many rules, a few boundaries maybe but it was go to bed when you want and eat what you want."

Katie previously admitted she hasn't been "allowed" to take part in her daughter's new reality show, but she's still determined to support her.

Speaking on an episode of The Katie Price Show podcast, Katie explained: "Princess' show The Princess Diaries comes out Sunday and there has been all of these rumours that there is a rift between me and Princess.

"There is absolute no rift between me and Princess. We have never, ever, ever, ever had an argument to this day or a disagreement. "We get on like best friends, mother and daughter.

"Princess lives with me and she stays with her dad. She has been staying her dads the past two months because she has been filming her show. Our personal life together is amazing."

Katie then put her absence from the show down to issues with her ex Peter's management team.

She added: "I have not been allowed to go on any photoshoot, no signings or Superdrug openings.

"Why? Because I'm not allowed and not welcome and it puts people in a situation because I don't want her to feel she has to choose between me and her work because I want her to do well.

"I have said to Princess just how it feels to me because I should be there to support you. 'I'm your mum, I'm proud of you' - but they think I am trash basically."