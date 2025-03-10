Katherine Kelly underwent a policing refresher course to prepare for her new 'Protection' role.

Katherine Kelly refreshed her policing knowledge before starring in Protection

The 45-year-old actress felt that the profession had changed a lot since she starred in the BBC crime drama 'Happy Valley' back in 2016 so took the time to update her knowledge ahead of her part in the forthcoming ITV series as DCI Hannah Wheatley.

Katherine is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's HotTV column as saying: "I had played a similar role in 'Happy Valley' a decade ago, I felt that policing had changed so much in this time, so wanted a refresher course. I was welcomed with open arms.

"As much as they could, they gave me a crash course... what weapons you'd use when you arrived at a major incident, the importance of that golden hour after arriving at a crime scene, how careful you have to be with the flow of information, how much being a detective these days is about phones and CCTV.

"They were absolutely brilliant.

"The police obviously want to be represented in the right way."

Katherine has many TV credits to her name, including the Netflix crime drama 'Criminal: UK' and ITV's hit series 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' and relishes the unique opportunities that acting has provided her with.

The former 'Coronation Street' said: "One of the perks of the job is getting these exclusive passes into worlds that you really shouldn't be let into."

In 'Protection', Katherine works alongside her 'Happy Valley' co-star Siobhan Finneran.

Her character, DI Liz Nyles, is a witness protection officer who finds herself under investigation when the worst happens to a family she is responsible for looking after as the father gives evidence in a high-profile trial and she revealed that she was intrigued by the structure of the story.

Siobhan said: "What I love about it is that 'the big thing' happens within the first 10 minutes of the show.

"And then we watch somebody who is having to hold down a whole heap of s***."