Katherine Ryan isn't sure if she is "willing to risk" another miscarriage.

The 41-year-old comedienne has Fred, three, and 23-month-old Fenna with her husband Bobby Kootstra as well as 15-year-old Violet from a previous relationship but has suffered three pregnancy losses in recent years so she isn't sure if she can go through the process again in the middle of her hectic career.

She told OK! Magazine: "We’ve always gotten pregnant with the babies quite quickly. I’ve been pregnant five times in five years, but that also means I’ve had three miscarriages in five years and the likelihood of that increases as you get older.

"You have to find a balance between what you can personally stand and risks you’re willing to take. I’m working a lot and I don’t know if I could have a medical emergency like that while I’m in Lisbon on Thursday."

The former 'Taskmaster' star was then asked about the prospect of having a child through surrogacy, but dismissed the idea because while she thinks that the concept is "wonderful", she believes it would be "exploitative" for her to employ another woman to carry her baby.

She said: "It’s controversial to say but I wouldn’t want that labour – both literal and also the workload – to fall on another woman. I think surrogacy is wonderful. It’s beautiful for people who are really eager to offer it and for couples who need it but for me, I think it would be exploitative.

"We’ve taken this year to focus on the tour. It’s the first time I’ve toured in a long time without a newborn or pregnancy and these are things that working mothers in every industry have to consider."