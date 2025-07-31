Katherine Ryan has teamed up with Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo to launch a new "erotic" podcast.

Katherine Ryan will host a new podcast

The 42-year-old comic originally shut down the idea of hosting Write Me Dirty - which is about "sex, erotica and fiction" - when approached by JamPot Productions, which is owned by Jamie, 36, and Sophie, 30.

However, Katherine changed her mind when it was explained the premise was that she would hear two fellow comics reading erotic fiction they had written about each other to bag a prize.

Speaking about Write Me Dirty - which launched on July 31 - Katherine said: "When they asked me if I wanted to host a show about sex, erotica and fiction, I didn’t have to think twice.

"I SAID ABSOLUTELY NOT. But when I realised I’d have a front row seat as comedians squirmed through the awkwardness of reading aloud the erotic fiction they’d written about each other for a prize, I reconsidered."

Katherine will kick off each episode of the weekly podcast with a "ridiculous and often absurd prompt" such as “Apocalypse, must include a zombie and a can of beans."

And the two guests will then write "steamy, side-splitting" erotic stories about each other.

After the stories - which need to be jam-packed with "sexiness, funniness, and creativity - have been read aloud, Katherine will crown that week's "Erotica Champion".

And the winning tale will take a spot on her bookshelf.

Write Me Dirty is the seventh production to be under the JamPot productions brand - which Jamie and Sophie incorporated in 2022.

Talking about Katherine's new podcast, Jamie said: "Write Me Dirty will push you out of your comfort zone in a great way!

"Good things happen when people don’t always play it safe. Katherine is the perfect host for this, I can’t wait for you to hear it!"

And Sophie added: "I can’t wait for you all to dive into this show!

"Katherine is brilliant, and paired with her incredible line-up of guests, you’re all in for top-tier entertainment.

"We are so proud to be adding Write Me Dirty into the JamPot family of shows!"

Other podcasts by JamPot are Great Company, Mad, Sad and Bad, NewlyWeds, Wednesdays, Now We’re Talking Baby and NewlyDads.

New episodes of Write Me Dirty are released every Thursday on all podcast streaming platforms.