Katie McGlynn is to compete on 'Celebrity Masterchef'.

The former 'Coronation Street' star - who is best known for having played Sinead Tinker in the soap - is a keen home chef and was delighted to have the chance to show off her culinary skills for the upcoming series of the show.

A source told The Sun Online: ““Katie is all about making healthy, balanced meals and wanted to see how far she could push her cooking skills on a show like Masterchef...

“She brings a bit of glamour as well as that northern sense of humour."

The new series will also see the likes of Blue's Antony Costa, 'Love Island' contestant Uma JAmmeh and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Ginger Johnson also taking part.

The insider said: "The celebrity version of 'Masterchef' has already been filmed and there’s a great mix of people this year including Katie...

“Viewers are going to be really impressed with the standard this year.”

John Torode and Grace Dent will be hosting the show after the latter replaced Gregg Wallace, who stepped down after being accused of misconduct last year.

Grace previously admitted it was a "dream come true" to be asked to fill the former greengrocer's shoes but she felt a slight hint of trepidation about picking up the reins.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on 'This Morning' on Monday (06.01.25), she said: "Maybe for about 10 seconds.

"Now I've got those reins - no!

"It's one of those wonderful shows on British TV, and when you go out into the public, you feel that you can't eat anywhere in privacy ever again, you can't even go into a supermarket without people looking into your trolley and going, 'I can't believe she's bought that.'

"But, it was a dream come true to move to this role."

Prior to her appointment, Grace regularly appeared on the BBC cookery show as a guest judge but she highlighted how being a host is a "very different job" because it comes with the power of sending people home.

She added: "I've never sent a person home, and now I am that person, I am now the baddie - and I don't enjoy doing that."