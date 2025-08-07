Katie Price hasn't been "allowed" to appear in her daughter's ITV documentary.

Katie Price doesn't appear in her daughter's documentary

The 47-year-old star considers Princess, 18, to be her "best friend" - but Katie has explained why she doesn't appear in her new documentary, The Princess Diaries.

The TV star - who has Princess with Peter Andre, her ex-husband - said on The Katie Price Show podcast: "Princess' show The Princess Diaries comes out Sunday and there has been all of these rumours that there is a rift between me and Princess.

"There is absolute no rift between me and Princess. We have never, ever, ever, ever had an argument to this day or a disagreement.

"We get on like best friends, mother and daughter. Princess lives with me and she stays with her dad. She has been staying her dads the past two months because she has been filming her show. Our personal life together is amazing.

"People need to know when I was with Pete, we were both managed by the same management and people will know who that is if they watch our shows and she managed Pete before he was in the jungle.

"She controlled the narrative of me and Pete, photoshoots, when we could hold hands, she was the dominator of it all."

Princess signed with the same management group when she was 16. And Katie claims that because of the management team and Peter, she's been excluded from her daughter's new documentary.

She explained: "I have not been allowed to go on any photoshoot, no signings or Superdrug openings.

"Why? Because I'm not allowed and not welcome and it puts people in a situation because I don't want her to feel she has to choose between me and her work because I want her to do well.

"I have said to Princess just how it feels to me because I should be there to support you. 'I'm your mum, I'm proud of you' - but they think I am trash basically.

"Everyone knows she's my daughter so what different does it make? I find it an insult because I've been in the industry 30 years and if there is anyone better to advise or be there, it is me."