Katie Price has been suffering sleepless nights due to "pain and inflammation" after having filler injected into her bum.

The 47-year-old former glamour model revealed she had undergone treatment on her behind earlier this week and it's left her feeling "a bit uncomfortable" while she's also struggling when she sits down or tries to walk, but she's been taking CBD oil which has been making her feel better.

In a video posted on Instagram, Katie explained: "Bum filler update ... I had my bum done two days ago and I've been feeling a bit uncomfortable in that area.

"So I've been taking this today to help with the pain and inflammation and at night sleeping. So it's been my best friend.

"So yeah, I've always said if anyone struggles with sleep, anxiety or pain this in my opinion is the way forward. What would I do without it?

"I know I'm going to have a goodnight sleep again tonight cause I'm going to put some drops in it and remember when you order this shake it load before taking it. And thank you for all your messages ...

"So yeah this has been a godsend because I got the train up and where I'm sitting on my bum walking and all of this, this has been a godsend, CBD oil all the way. Love it, love it, love it."

Katie added in the caption: "I’ve been so busy recently that I have been taking my oil out and about with me in my bag for if I get anxious or if I need to take a second to myself and calm down.

" Also it has been a massive help with the bum filler! I definitely do feel more comfortable after taking it and I sleep better."

Katie previously opened up about her bum filler treatment in a post on social media revealing she preferred the injections to having a more invasive Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) which involves having a general anesthetic.

She explained: "I'm having filler done in my lips, not too much though, and having my bum done ...

"See if I had a BBL in Turkey they'd put me to sleep and it's more dangerous cause they use your own fat and this is just filler and I'm here for an hour and a half and go back home and carry on with my day."