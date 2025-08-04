Katya Jones thinks men are intimidated by her.

Katya Jones wants to find love

The Strictly Come Dancing professional is keen to find a new partner but thinks guys are too shy to even talk to her, let alone ask her out on a date.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Us women have fought to be so independent and strong and do our own thing, that it might send confusing messaging to them, like, ‘Can I approach or can I not?’ So, I totally understand why they’re being hesitant sometimes, but I’m open and ready to be approached...

“I might meet somebody today. You get up and you never know who you might meet. I’ve got to look nice… I’m always ready and open.”

The 36-year-old beauty is hoping to find someone to settle down and have children with, but that wouldn't mean giving up her career.

She said: “I would like to have kids with someone who I believe could be a good father but I’ve got nieces I can spend my energy on right now, or some of my friends’ children, like Janette[Manrara].

"Seeing how she does everything and is a mother as well is really inspiring. It just shows that you can do it all if you put your mind to it.”

Katya has considered freezing her eggs to preserve her fertility, but is ultimately hopeful she can have a family "naturally".

She said: “I’ve spoken to women who have done it… I didn’t hear about it until two years ago, which is quite surprising really. However, I still have faith in meeting someone naturally. That would be lovely.”

The Russian dancer was previously married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones for six years until 2019, and while he has moved on and had daughter Havana with fiancee Chyna Mills, he and Katya are still close.

She said: "We’re absolutely still on good terms. We knew each other since we were 18 and started dancing. We lived a life together… it was me and him against the world, chasing our dreams.

"We were the only people there for each other so of course there is a much more profound connection there. You can’t just throw that away.”