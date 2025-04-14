Katya Jones sets rules for herself before returning to 'Strictly Come Dancing' each year.

Katya Jones once again features in the Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up

The professional dancer is celebrating a decade on the hit BBC show and makes the same promises on an annual basis before committing to the programme.

Katya posted on social media alongside a time capsule of her 10 years on 'Strictly': "The first came from my very first BBC briefing, where I learned something that’s stayed with me ever since: 'Strictly' is an entertainment show with dance at its heart. I made it my mission never to lose sight of that simple truth.

"Second, I vowed to always show up as my true, authentic self. No masks, no pretending. Because performing is one thing, but pretending to be someone you’re not is exhausting, and it doesn’t last.

"And third — perhaps most importantly — I told myself that the moment I stopped loving this job, would be the moment I walk away. This role demands passion, energy, and an all-in commitment. You simply can’t do it half-heartedly."

The 35-year-old star - who was previously married to fellow pro dancer Neil Jones - went on to explain how she has to ensure she is still in love with the show before committing, but the answer each year has never changed.

She wrote: "Each year when the producers ask if I’d like to return, I pause and ask myself: Are you still in love with it? And every single time, the answer has been a firm YES. This year was no different. Nothing fulfils me quite like this 'job'."

Katya went on to explain that she is extremely grateful to still be on the show and it "means the world" to her.

She added: "It is a true privilege to be part of something that brings joy to so many. To help light up Saturday nights, to be part of a show that’s become such a cherished part of the nation’s heart — it means the world.

"Happy 10th anniversary, 'Strictly'. I can confess - I am still totally head over heels for you."