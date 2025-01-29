Katya Jones has thrown her support behind dancing partner Wynne Evans after he stepped down from the 'Strictly Come Dancing' live tour.

The 53-year-old opera singer - who is best known for appearing in the GoCompare adverts - competed on the BBC Latin and ballroom show with Katya last year and had been starring in the nationwide tour alongside his fellow contestants but he quit this week after it emerged that he had made a comment that was deemed sexually inappropriate during a photo call.

On Tuesday (28.01.25) evening, he wrote on Instagram: "I've agreed with the BBC that l'll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

"Apologies to those I won't get to see at the remaining performances and I'm grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me."

Just days ago, it was revealed that Wynne had used the sexually suggestive term "spit roast" to describe host Janette Manrara during a private joke with 'EastEnders' actor and former co-star Jamie Borthwick.

He later apologised, giving the statement: "My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise."

And Katya, 35, has now taken to social media to ask people to show "humanity and consideration" for the singer and admitted she is missing Wynne as the tour continues without him.

Re-posting his statement on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Let's show humanity and consideration.

"I miss you my darling boy."

Sharing a clip of Wynne cracking a joke at one of the shows, she added: "Really missed this tonight."

Wynne was unable to dance during one night of the tour because of an ankle injury, but BBC bosses were not aware of the comment he had made and informed Wynne that type of behaviour would not be tolerated.

A spokesperson for BBC Studios said: "We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”