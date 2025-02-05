Kay Burley is retiring from Sky News after 36 years.

The 64-year-old journalist joined the broadcaster when it launched on February 5, 1989, but has now decided to leave to "indulge" in some other passions.

She closed her Sky News 'Breakfast' programme on Wednesday (05.02.25) with the following statement: "From a standing start to one of the most recognised and valued brands in global news, it's been an honour and privilege to work with some of the best and hardest working teams in the business.

"News by its very nature is often devastating and together we've covered so many life-changing events - from the tragic death of Diana, the shocking terror attack of 9/11; the Asian Tsunami; the Concorde air disaster.

"But we've also enjoyed some wonderful high notes too, haven't we - the thrill of London winning the chance to host the 2012 Olympics; a plethora of royal weddings; jubilees and who can forget days and days and DAYS waiting for royal babies to arrive at the Lindo Wing.

"But after over a million minutes of live TV news - more than anyone else in the world - it's time for me to indulge in some of my other passions - including my love for travel.

"So, after covering 12 separate general elections - including Sir Keir Starmer's victory last year - I am retiring from Sky News - let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news!

"Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning. I can't tell you how much I have appreciated your support over the last three and a half decades - you're awesome.

"I will post more on my social media and hope to see you around.

"Please keep in touch."

Kay was part of the team that launched Sky News in 1989 and has covered major stories such as the death of Princess Diana in 1997 for the channel.

Her live coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks also won a BAFTA award for Sky News.