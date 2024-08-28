Kellie Maloney regrets going on 'Celebrity Big Brothers' so soon after coming out as transgender.

The 71-year-old boxing promoter - who was known as Frank Maloney prior to undertaking gender reassignment - transition a decade ago, and appeared on 'CBB' the same year, and she wishes the opportunity had come later.

Speaking to new magazine, she said: "I look back on that and wish I hadn't done it.

"Yes, it did help people understand what I went through, but I wish I could have gone on the show a year later, or even now, and people would've seen the real me.

"Instead, they saw someone emotionally unstable, a person still trying to find their way in the world. I've had people say I was great in it, but I felt I left myself down."

Kellie - who has shared her life story in new documentary 'Knock Out Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story' - played down the idea of appearing on another reality show, although she won't rule out the "right offer".

She added: "I don't think television needs me any more! But, if the right offer came up, and I thought it would help educate people, then maybe.

"I like to help people understand that trans people are just the same as anybody else."

Kellie revealed she has learned "to be a happier person" since her transition.

She explained: "I've learnt to be a lot more considerate, and to try to understand the world better.

"Before, I just wanted success, I wanted everything. I've realised material stuff can't buy you happiness and peace of mind, which I now have."

Kellie admitted she "never realised how ruthless or arrogant" she was as Frank, insisting she was "not a very nice person" as she navigated the world of boxing.

But she said: "I think that toughness helped me through my transitioning, and helped me ignore the haters and the online abuse."