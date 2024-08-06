Kelly Brook became "more open" about her true self during filming for 'Celebrity Race Across The World'.

Kelly Brook got more comfortable in herself after Celebrity Race Across The World

The ex ‘Celebrity Juice’ star found competing on the BBC One star-studded internationally-set show - which also features pairs like Freddy and Jeff Brazier, Kola Bokinni and Mary Ellen, and Scott Mills and his fiancee Sam - led to her being more “confident”.

The 44-year-old model turned TV personality told the Radio Times magazine: “I was confident enough to be a bit more open about who I am. For the last few weeks, I wore a really unflattering, but very comfy, jumpsuit.

“I never travelled on public transport because I was paranoid about being recognised, but I got back from the race and went straight on the Tube.

“I get buses and trains everywhere now, and it's so liberating.”

Kelly revealed she was keen to do the show with her husband Jeremy Parisi, 39, because they are constantly “looking for a new adventure”.

She said: “I think Jeremy and I were looking for a new adventure to go on together and we love to travel. And this just seemed like the dream to get to the airport and not know where you're going. That is like a dream, to go to the airport, be given a plane ticket and just go.”

The former glamour model enthused about getting have oodles of “quality time” with her man - who she tied the knot in with in Italy in 2022 - and how it brought it back to her youth.

Kelly said: “I think to have that quality time together and not be just having those kinds of boring conversations, like “Who's walking the dog? ‘What should we have for dinner tonight?’ To going ‘Should we get on this bus or that bus?’ ‘Or should you do that job or this job?’

"It’s checking out of normal life and just living this parallel life of two backpackers. This was something we probably would have done if we were teenagers, but we never had that experience. So, we get to experience it together. So yes, it’s amazing.”