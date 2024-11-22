Kelly Brook hopes her husband Jeremy Parisi's new TV fame won't change their relationship.

The 44-year-old TV star brought her partner into the spotlight when they appeared on 'Celebrity Race Across The World' together and they have also filmed a segment for 'This Morning' called 'Kelly And Jeremy: La Vita Italiana' - which is based around life on their farm in Italy - and Kelly admits letting the cameras into their marriage was daunting.

She told OK! magazine: "It was [daunting]. When we watched the first episode [of 'Kelly And Jeremy: La Vita Italiana'] together, I said to Jeremy: 'I feel like I’ve kept you as my secret for 10 years and now I’ve got to share you with the world.'

"I hope it doesn’t change anything because we have lived a really lovely, private life for a long, long time."

Kelly went on to reveal Jeremy is now being recognised by fans for the first time, adding: "'Race Across The World' was really Jeremy’s first step in being on television and being recognised.

"People will come up to him in the street now and I sort of protected him from all of that before. But for us it was about finding the right thing - we thought there’s the 'I’m A Celeb' jungle, there’s 'Big Brother' , there’s so much, but when 'Race Across The World' came up, it seemed perfect."

She added of competing on the travel game show: "We wanted to share something together. It gave us a new experience and a new chapter in our life after almost 10 years together ...

"It was so challenging on many levels but Jeremy and I have very different lives and this was something we could share. It was nice to do it as a team. We energised and encouraged one another."

Kelly previously admitted her husband isn't a fan of all the attention he's been getting since the show aired. She told Closer magazine: "It's been extraordinary, we go to the shopping centre, and he gets mobbed by women.

"They elbow me out the way. They're like: 'Jeremy!' It's so funny."

Asked if she feels jealous, Kelly added: "I love it! It's so funny to me because I know that he's shy, so it's not like he hates it, but he's so shy to have that much attention."