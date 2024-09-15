Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi accidentally checked into a Brazilian sex hotel during 'Celebrity Race Across The World'.

Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi's sex hotel mistake

The 44-year-old model and her 39-year-old spouse took part in the latest series of the BBC reality TV show, competing against other celebrity pairs to race from Belém, Brazil to Frutillar, Chile but they found themselves in some very unusual places during their trip.

Despite their surroundings, Kelly told The Mirror: "Having a shower was much more important than us having sex."

Kelly revealed she was excited for the public to get to know Jeremy through the show.

She said: "Jeremy is very quiet, shy and private which is the opposite of me. He is such a beautiful person and so sweet.

"I knew I could push his buttons on the show and he’d still be classy. Last week, a group of women screamed, ran across to mob him and elbowed me out of the way which was so funny. I think he secretly likes it."

While the show was not all plain sailing for Kelly and Jeremy, she would do it again in a heartbeat.

She said: "I wanted to be young and adventurous again. It was a lot harder than we expected but we’d give anything to be back there now. It was so epic.

"I am really happy about how we finished the race – still married."

In the series, Kelly and Jeremy compete against TV host Jeff Brazier and son Freddie; Radio 2’s Scott Mills and husband Sam and 'Ted Lasso' star Kola Bokinni and cousin Mary Ellen Moriarty.