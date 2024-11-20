Kelly Brook's husband gets "mobbed" more than her after their appearance on 'Celebrity Race Across the World'.

The 44-year-old model and her partner Jeremy Parisi - who tied the knot in 2022 after sparking their romance in 2014 - finished in fourth on the hit BBC show that saw them take on a mammoth 12,500 km race from Belém, Northern Brazil, to Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile, but since the series ended, it's him that has received all the attention.

Kelly told Closer magazine: "It's been extraordinary, we go to the shopping centre, and he gets mobbed by women.

"They elbow me out the way. They're like: 'Jeremy!' It's so funny."

Asked if she feels jealous by that, she added: "I love it! It's so funny to me because I know that he's shy, so it's not like he hates it, but he's so shy to have that much attention."

On the show - which also featured winners Scott Mills, 51, and his now husband Sam, 'Ted Lasso' actor Kola Bokinni, 32, and his cousin Mary Ellen Moriarty, and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, 45, and his son Freddy, 20 - their relationship was "tested" at times.

In the early stages of the mammoth challenge, mistakes caused the former 'Celebrity Juice' panellist to lash out at her beau, such as when they were left walking for hours in Recife after being unable to get Brazilian Reals, the local currency, and missing multiple buses to continue their race.

However, looking back, Jeremy said they came back "happy, closer, with no regrets", and hailed it an "amazing experience".

Kelly chimed in: "And we're really different people. I'm more tactical, Jeremy's more competitive and explosive.

"I'm like: 'Slow down a bit. Let's think about this.' I'm always trying to figure out how to do less work and still get the job done."

Jeremy added: "She was amazing.

"Sometimes I need to take the time to think where to go, but she's amazing for the tactics."

The experience has made the happy couple want to run the 26.2 mile London Marathon next year as Radox ambassadors, and they are currently on "different pages" with the training - with Jeremy wanting to start "full-on" now with the "seven-month regime", and Kelly hoping to meet "somewhere in the middle".