Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan have been announced as the new hosts of 'Match of the Day'.

The BBC have confirmed that the trio will replace Gary Lineker on the corporation's iconic football show from next season.

It is the first time that the role of lead presenter will be shared amongst three people as Cates, Chapman and Logan are set to present the BBC's highlights of Premier League and Champions League football.

Gabby, who also fronts rugby and athletics coverage for the BBC, said: "It's always a real moment (sitting in the chair) because it has such history. It's still so relevant to so many people now and talked about in a landscape where TV's changed so much.

"There's an enormous responsibility to make sure we continue to evolve while at the same time respecting the traditions of 'Match of the Day'. People want to see the goals, they want to see the incidents, they want to see the moments everyone's talking about, so while we can tinker at the edges, the core is the football."

Kelly – who will continue in her role presenting Premier League coverage for Sky Sports – said: "Once I sit in that chair and the theme music starts, I just know that's going to be a really incredible moment. I've worked with a lot of the pundits before and they're all fantastic, so I'm just looking forward to getting started.

"I've known Gabby and Mark really well for years so to bring it all together, embracing the digital side of things, it feels like a really comprehensive football package for fans and that's what makes it so exciting too."

Mark, who will continue hosting sports programming for BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "This isn't about the three of us, it's about the three of us plus our pundits, plus our editors, plus our analysts and stats people and production people, radio and online. Genuinely this is about all of us as a department working together.

"I know the history of a lot of radio programmes and TV programmes and I do feel honoured to be following in the footsteps of people that we are following in and respectful of what they have done."

The trio are only the sixth set of presenters on 'Match of the Day' since it first aired back in 1964.

Lineker is stepping away from the highlights show but will continue hosting the corporation's coverage of the FA Cup and will also be its lead presenter at the 2026 World Cup.