Kerry Katona and Katie Price want their daughters to do Love Island

The showbiz BFFs are thrilled that Kerry’s daughter Heidi and Katie’s daughter Princess, both 18, have become firm friends and they would love for the pair to team up for reality TV.

Kerry, 44, told The Sun newspaper: “I’m desperate for Princess and Heidi to do the Jungle together. Imagine.”

Katie, 47, added: “I always say Love Island. Heidi and Princess need to do it together.”

Kerry went on: “The way I see it is, forget management, forget fame, what an amazing memory. What an amazing adventure.

“So I think if Heidi goes to Love Island for three months and has the best time then that’s amazing.”

Former popstar Kerry and ex-glamour model Katie have both found huge success on reality TV and would love for their children to follow in their footsteps.

Kerry said: “Both me and Kate have done every reality show.

“We are the reality queens. We’re part of TV history. When we did I’m A Celebrity, the ratings were the highest they ever had. And we’re a part of that.

“Everyone talks about nepotism right, but everyone has a contact for somebody. I can open a door for you. Whether you get through that door and you stay through it, that’s on your own f****** merit.

“You don’t see Brooklyn Beckham playing f****** football, because he’s s***.

“This is our family business. This is what we do as a family.”

Kerry also joked that reality TV is essential to “feed” their large families.

Kerry has Heidi and son Maxwell, 17, with Mark Croft, Molly, 23, and Lilly-Sue, 22, with Brian McFadden and DJ, 11 with the late George Kay.

Katie has Princess and Junior, 20, with Peter Andre, Harvey with footballer Dwight Yorke and Jett, 11, and Bunny, ten, with Kieran Hayler.

Kerry said “And between the pair of us, we do have an orphanage to feed.

“Both me and Kate, we’ve done the drugs, we’ve done the bankruptcy, we’ve done the divorces, we have lost so much. We are still here. This is resilience.

“Women, we do not lift each other up enough. No one’s prepared to straighten each other’s crown, and that’s what me and Kate do for each other.”