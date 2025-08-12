Kerry Katona thinks her daughter Heidi Croft should do her own reality show like Princess Andre.

Heidi Croft and her mum Kerry Katona

The 44-year-old TV personality can "totally" see her youngest daughter - who she has with her 54-year-old ex-husband Mark Croft - letting cameras capture her day-to-day life, just like Princess, 18, the daughter of model Katie Price, 47, and her ex-husband, singer Peter Andre, 52, has done for her ITV2 programme The Princess Diaries.

Kerry - who is best friends with Katie - wrote in her latest New! magazine column: "I'm so proud of Princess Andre for her new ITV show, The Princess Diaries - she's smashing it.

"I love Princess to pieces, and we have such a great relationship. I always say she can come and live with me in a heartbeat.

"I think she should do things like this, why not?

"She's got the platform, and as long as the right people are behind her and supporting her in this industry, then she'll fly.

"Heidi would be amazing at a show like that, I can totally see her doing it too at some point."

In 2024, Kerry hailed Heidi a "born star" after she explained why she refused to pay for Heidi to continue her studies in a private school's sixth form.

Kerry - who also has daughters Molly, 23 and Lily-Sue, 22, from her relationship with Brian McFadden, 45, son Maxwell, 17, with Mark and son DJ, 10, from her marriage to the late George Kay - wrote in her New magazine at the time: "She asked to carry on her studies in a private school's sixth form but I refuse to pay for that because she's not in school enough as it is and she hates it.

"It'd be different if she decided she wanted to go to drama school - I would pay for that because she's a born star and is really good.

"I can see her being famous, and she could build a name for herself if she posted relatable TikToks or something, but does any 16-year-old ever listen to their mum?"

And it was reported in September 2024 that Heidi had auditioned for the part in a Pinocchio feature film.

A source told The Sun: "She’s already secured some incredible opportunities, including a casting in for a lead role in a Pinocchio feature film, which is a massive milestone.

"What really sets Heidi apart is how professional she is. She’s so focused and grounded, even at this early stage in her career.

"And what’s amazing is that she has a young playing age, which gives her so much flexibility for a variety of roles.

"But it’s not just about her looks or versatility - Heidi has this rare ability to truly connect with her characters and bring them to life in such a natural, authentic way.”