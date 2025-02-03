Kerry Katona would jump at the chance to take part in a celebrity version of 'Love Island' for the "over forties".

Kerry Katona wants ITV to make a celebrity Love Island for the over forties

The former Atomic Kitten star - who split from her fiancé Ryan Mahoney in November - has called on ITV2 to consider a new version of the dating show for middle-aged celebs.

Writing in her column for OK! Magazine, she said: "I wish they’d do a celeb over forties Love Island – I’d be on there in a heartbeat. It looks like so much fun. I want to be involved."

The original 'Celebrity Love Island' aired in 2005 and 2006 and featured the likes of late 'Hollyoaks' star Paul Danan, model Calum Best, and even Kerry's former Atomic Kitten bandmate Liz McClarnon.

Praising the current spin-off 'Love Island: All Stars', she said: "I am absolutely loving Love Island: All Stars – I've become obsessed. I think I'm a bit in love with Casey [O'Gorman]. He seems like he's really grown up since the last time he was on the show and is very cute with Gabby. I think Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu] is trying to stir up the drama too much, but I do really like Curtis [Pritchard]."

Meanwhile, Kerry previously admitted she felt like she was grieving a death after her split from Ryan.

The 44-year-old singer wrote in her OK! column at the time: "I’ve been feeling very up and down since Ryan moved out, it’s not been easy.

"He was my best friend so I'm adjusting to not having him around, it feels a bit like a death, which I know may sound dramatic but it’s mourning all the things you did together. It’s hard but I’m sure I’ll get there.

"He got the last of his stuff this week so I've just been trying to process it all, I really didn't think we'd ever split up. Like any break-up, I think I just need time.

"We are business partners so that side of it is difficult to navigate too, we're currently sorting out the work side of things through a mediator."

In her new! magazine column, Kerry shared that her and Ryan had split over a "breach of trust" between them and she didn't know whether the relationship could be saved.

She revealed: "Last week I spoke about how Ryan and I were having a tough time and now he has moved out of the house.

"We are no longer together, and It’s been a really tough week - I never in a million years thought this would happen. Without going into too much detail, there has been a breach of trust between us."

She went on to add that she doesn't know whether the relationship can be salvaged, writing: "I don’t know if we’ll be able to work it out or not, but I do still love him so much. I feel like everything has heaped on recently and it’s so much to deal with, I am really struggling.

"But I know I can get through it no matter what happens, I’ve been through break-ups before and come out the other side, so we just need to see what happens."