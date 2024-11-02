Kerry Katona is set to lose out on a huge TV project following her split from fiance Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry Katona's TV blow after split [Instagram]

The 44-year-old reality TV star and 36-year-old personal trainer Ryan recently called off their wedding, which they had been planning to feature in a new fly-on-the-wall series.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Kerry was secretly working on a reality show that was going to follow them in the lead up to their wedding, as well as filming all the action from the big day.

"There wasn’t a channel attached yet but Kerry had done a deal with a big production company and was really excited.

"Sadly, now the marriage is off, there is no TV show.

"It’s a blow for Kerry but right now, she has enough on her plate dealing with her heartbreak and her mum in hospital.

"It’s not a great time for her, but she is a survivor and has battled through a lot worse.”

Kerry revealed the break-up on Instagram, in response to a message from one of her followers.

Underneath a post sharing a health update about her mother, one person wrote: "so much love to you both and and is the Dr single?" and Kerry replied: "No but I am!"

Kerry previously revealed she and Ryan had been arguing a lot lately as she dealt with her mother Sue's declining health after doctors discovered clots on her lungs.

She wrote in her column with OK! magazine: "This week my mum hasn’t been well, her health is really declining and it is worrying for me. It’s hard to see. Ryan and I have been arguing like cat and dog too so we’ve not had the best time. We’re not in a great place at the moment.

"I do like to be honest when things are like this, though, because no one is perfect and everyone has their issues. I’d much rather be real about it."