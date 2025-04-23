Kevin McCloud credits thermal underwear for his longevity on 'Grand Designs'.

Kevin McCloud has presented Grand Designs since 1999

The 65-year-old presenter has hosted the Channel 4 programme since 1999 and is glad his undergarments keep him warm during the cold days of filming.

Asked how long he will continue on the show, Kevin told the Daily Star newspaper: "That I can't tell you, I don't know. I'm reasonably fit and able and still going. I've figured out how to keep warm now, thanks to the miracle of battery-heated underwear and thermal vests."

'Grand Designs' continues to be a ratings success and Kevin is "addicted" to hosting the show, which follows clients in their attempts to construct buildings.

He said: "I'm quite addicted to it. I'm addicted to doing it, and as long as the opportunity exists I want to do it and if I'm made to stop I'll be very annoyed about that."

McCloud believes that the show's original content is the reason it has been on air for over a quarter of a century.

The star explained: "We just make sure we don't repeat ourselves. That's a good start in life – make sure that what you're doing you haven't dealt with before and that it's pushing you. I find that a decent rule of thumb, generally speaking.

"There's also the fact that innovation changes, buildings change, building technologies change.

"There's always something new to film in the built environment, and new issues and agendas in planning, design and construction."

Kevin previously credited the show for bringing out "every human emotion" as it marked its 25th anniversary last year.

He said: "It’s become me, and I’ve become it. I think it’s one of those big adventures we all imagine we might go on, even if we don’t.

"And it seems to tease out every human emotion, every human drive, the good and the bad. And that, I think, is why people watch – it’s storytelling.

"We have villains in the form of mud and money and rain, and then there are the heroes – the craftspeople, builders, inventors and engineers – who are just trying to do good stuff."