Kieran Hayler has apologised to former stepdaughter Princess Andre after cheating on her mother Katie Price.

Kieran Hayler's apology to Princess Andre

Princess, 18, spoke out on her new ITV2 show The Princess Diaries about the effect Kieran’s cheating and the breakdown of the marriage had on Katie, leaving her “heartbroken” and suffering “dark times”, which led to her battles with drug addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder, and attempted suicide.

And Kieran – who tied the knot with Katie in 2013 before splitting five years later – told the Daily Mail: “It makes me feel so sad. I am as sorry as I can be to Princess witnessing us go through such a horrible separation. Leaving them was one of the hardest things I ever had to do.

“I would love to apologise and really know how she felt during that time when mine and Kate's marriage broke down.

“It's difficult isn't it but I would like to reach out. I would love to support Princess and when I have time I will sit down and watch her show.

“Whenever any marriage breaks down and one parent has to leave the house, it rocks those children's worlds, it's really sad. I went into my marriage wanting a happily ever after, no one goes into a marriage wanting it to break down and end but ultimately as much as it impacted the adults, it disrupted and affected the children.”

Kieran - who shares Jett, 12, and Bunny, 11, with Katie – admitted it was harder to remain close to Princess and her brother Junior, 20, after the split, as they had their own father Peter Andre.

He said: “When I left, it wasn't that was it, end of, point blank, I always made sure I kept in touch.

“It's hard, when they're your stepchildren, naturally that bond disappears over time, you have played a massive part in their life but Princess is 18 now, life moves on and you no longer play a role in their lives anymore.

“But when I look back, I believe I was the best stepfather that I could have been to them. I was respectful to Pete, I hope that's how they see me as well.”

Meanwhile, Princess revealed Katie, 47, had apologised for how she reacted to the break-up and said Katie is now her “best friend”.

Speaking on her show, she said: “She spoke to me about it and she apologised and I never wanted an apology but it was a lot that she acknowledged it and she realised she needed to prioritise us, we now talk a lot and she is now my best friend."