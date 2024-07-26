ITV bosses have invited Kim Kardashian to appear on ‘Love Island: All Stars’.

The reality star, 43, who divorced her scandal-mired ex Kanye West, 47, in 2022, got the invite after she uploaded six raunchy selfies of herself on social media with the caption: “A bombshell just entered the villa.”

Not only was Kim then flooded with comments from her millions of followers saying they would love to see her enter the ITV2 show, but chiefs at the corporation also sent her a message.

The official Love Island account said: “‘All Stars’ is back in January 2025 if you fancy it Kim.

And the ‘US Love Island’ account added in a post for her online: “We’d couple up with you any day.”

‘Love Island: All Stars’ has only featured previous contestants but producers seem keen on making an exception for Kim.

Famous faces who have also said they are ‘Love Island’ fan include Adele, 36, Stormzy, 31, and 34-year-old Margot Robbie, who had a birthday party themed around the show when she hit 30.

The first series of ‘Love Island: All Stars’ – a spin-off of the dating game show ‘Love Island’ featuring former contestants from previous series – started broadcasting on 15 January, with the launch episode airing across both ITV and ITV2 for the first time in the show’s history.

‘Love Island’ presenter Maya Jama, 29, returned to present the series, with narrator Iain Stirling, 36, also coming back to do his voiceovers.

The series is the shortest in the show’s history, ending after 36 days on 19 February.

It was won by Molly Smith, 29, and Tom Clare, 24, who were previously contestants on the sixth and ninth series respectively.