Kim Woodburn blasts Gino D'Acampo

Kim Woodburn has blasted Gino D'Acampo as a "full-of-himself little pig".

Kim was runner-up to Gino on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2009 but has slammed him as "horrible" and claimed that ITV gave him a great edit.

She alleged to The Sun newspaper: "He was a horrible, vile man. A full-of-himself little pig.

"His language to the crew was disgusting. He called this producer a ‘f****** b******’ and ‘****’, then refused to leave the set.

"We had to stop filming while two men took him by the arm and forced him off the set back to the camp. They should have thrown him off the show. Ghastly it was.

"He treated crew like garbage, he didn’t care. He’s reduced many people to tears over the years. ITV were wrong to keep him on that set, and then he goes and wins. He got a great edit."

Kim's claimes came after Gino recently denied dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The 'Family Fortunes' host has been accused of "unacceptable", "distressing" and "horrendous" conduct while working on a variety of projects over a period of more than 12 years, but he has "firmly" rebuffed the "deeply upsetting" claims.

A number of people spoke anonymously to ITV News about the 48-year-old chef's alleged behaviour.

The TV star's lawyer responded in a statement: “This allegation from almost 15 years ago has never, until now via a media request for comment, been raised or put to Mr D’Acampo.

"He does not recall it, nor accept that this happened. Mr D’Acampo is horrified to be accused of “power play” and an “aggressive act”. He emphatically and unequivocally denies these allegations” .

Gino said in a full statement: “I have been told by ITN news that allegations have been made about me acting inappropriately, some dating back over ten years ago.

"I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.

"Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.

"I am a father, husband and have worked with well over 1,500 people on around 80 productions in my career, which I have been so proud of. I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting."