Kim Woodburn has died at the age of 83.

Kim Woodburn has died at the age of 83

The TV star, who found fame as a presenter on the Channel 4 series How Clean Is Your House?, passed away on Monday (16.06.25) after a short illness.

A representative for Kim said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.

"Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.

"We are so proud of the amazing things that Kim achieved in her life and career.

"We kindly ask that Kim's husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.

"We will not be releasing any further details."

Kim was dubbed the 'Queen of Clean' after presenting How Clean Is Your House? on Channel 4 with Aggie MacKenzie from 2003 to 2009 and she went on to appear in a number of reality programmes – including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2009 (where she finished as runner-up) and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

She also made regular appearances on the ITV daytime programmes This Morning and Loose Women.

Kim's passing comes weeks after she had stopped sending personal video greetings to fans on the Cameo platform due to ill health.

She told her social media followers earlier this month: "No more videos for now, my loves, I need to get better!"

A post on Kim's Instagram account also read: "We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future, due to a health problem.

"Kim sends her love to you all."

Woodburn's big break came in 2002 when Channel 4 were looking for a cleaner with a "funny temperament" and she was recommended for How Clean Is Your House?

The star was paired up with MacKenzie and filming for the hit programme started just weeks later.

Kim later earned a reputation for being outspoken about other stars and had an infamous feud with Coleen Nolan after the pair appeared on Celebrity Big Brother together, which led to her storming off an episode of Loose Women when the pair attempted to reconcile the following year.

She also branded TV chef Gino D'Acampo – who featured alongside her on I'm A Celebrity – as a "full-of-himself little pig".

Kim is survived by her husband Peter Woodburn.