Kimberley Davies is returning to Neighbours after 20 years.

Kimberley Davies is returning to Neighbours

The 52-year-old actress played hairdresser Annalise Hartman from 1993 until 1996, before she reprised her character in 2005 for the Australian soap's 20th anniversary.

After arriving in the fictional Melbourne suburb Erinsborough 32 years ago, Annalise was the subject of notable storylines, including a cancer scare, surviving a plane crash and being rejected at the altar by Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan).

The blonde bombshell will be coming back to Ramsay Street, and she will discover it is a completely different place to what it was in the '90s.

Captioning an image of a joyous Kimberley holding the iconic Ramsay Street sign posted on Neighbours' Instagram page, the soap wrote: "Annalise is back in Erinsborough!

"Kimberley Davies will soon reprise her iconic role of Annalise Hartman! But what brings her back to Ramsay Street after two decades away?

"One thing's for sure, Annalise soon discovers that Erinsborough has changed a hell of a lot since the '90s..."

Fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their excitement about the return of Kimberley and Annalise.

One follower said: "OMG! She's still as gorgeous as ever."

Another user wrote: "Woooo hoooooo. Great character. Welcome home."

A third person penned: "Ahhh, one of my all-time fav characters.

"What a gift for the fans before we very reluctantly have to say goodbye again."

Neighbours has not said how long Kimberley will be playing Annalise for, nor a date for her return.

According to The Age, Kimberley - who left the soap in 1996 to pursue other projects, which included acting in Pacific Palisades alongside Dame Joan Collins - turned down the chance to return for the Neighbours finale in 2022, so she could focus on her career and personal life.

In recent years, Kimberley has moved on from showbusiness and focused on her decorating business in Melbourne, as well as her husband Jason Harvey and their children - Isabella, Josh, and Ashton.

The actress - who took part in ITV1's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2005 - did a business studies course to begin her new career, and she previously expressed her love for running a company, as well as being a mum.

In an interview with The Age in 2007, Kimberley said: “It's small-business management, basically - a very practical course.

“I really like the idea of incorporating a small business with motherhood.”