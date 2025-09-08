Kirsty Gallacher regrets doing Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Kirsty Gallacher and Brendan Cole on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015

The 49-year-old TV presenter did not enjoy her experience as much as she wanted to on the hit BBC Latin and ballroom dance show because Kirsty had just divorced from her ex-husband, 48-year-old rugby union player Paul Sampson.

She told the Sunday Mirror's Notebook magazine: "I wasn't in the best place personally.

"I'd just got divorced, there was a lot of trauma there, so I probably regret saying yes that year."

Now, Kirsty - whose professional dance partner was 49 year old Brendan Cole - is in a "happy" place with her new partner, 39-year-old former rugby player Darren Clayton, and she wants to have a second shot at competing for the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

The star - who finished in 11th place - added: "I would've loved to have done it another year when things were more settled.

"I was just really struggling with my personal life."

In 2023, Kirsty met Darren through mutual friends, TV presenter Gabby Logan, 52, and her husband, 53-year-old retired rugby union player Kenny Logan.

And Kirsty says Darren is her "safe space".

She explained: "He helps me with everything, he's my sounding board, and he makes me laugh a lot.

"I've never been myself with anybody more than I am with him."

The host of Gold Radio's weekday drive-time show says Darren has settled into her family unit well.

Kirsty - who has sons Oscar, 18, and Jude, 15, with her ex-husband Paul, and is stepmum to Darren's eight-year-old daughter - said: "He is a fantastic father and stepfather.

"From the moment I met Darren, I knew he was the right person for me to be with.

"He's perfect for us. He's into sports, he's nurturing and kind, he's everything I could ask for.

"My children idolise him."

Oscar and Jude's approval of Darren was the ultimate dealbreaker.

Kirsty explained: "Children don't ask for divorced parents, and I would never, ever be with someone who wasn't right for them too.

"I am a mother first and foremost, and I take that role seriously.

"I would die for my children."

And the former Sky Sports presenter and her new man want to be engaged, but are not sure about marriage.

Kirsty said: "I think we would love to be engaged, but married? It's such a hard one because we are so happy right now.

"Why would we change that?

"But do we both think it would be nice? Yes, of course - and we're both on the same page with that."