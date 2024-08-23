Kirsty Gallacher is hopeful that herear tumour could "shrink" on its ow.

Kirsty Gallacher shares update about her tumour

The 38-year-old presenter was diagnosed with a benign acoustic neuroma in the inner canal of her right ear,in summer 2021 and has now shared an update regarding the treatment progress.

She told the Daily Star: "The tumour is a benign acoustic neuroma which they don't really know how they are caused.

"I am in close contact with my consultant and recently it was great to hear that it hasn't grown so I can put off treatment. Eventually, I may need treatment to shrink it but with these things, you never know it could shrink itself!"

"My hearing is slightly compromised in that ear and it causes low-level tinnitus which can disrupt my sleep but I’ve learnt to live with it and I’m used to it."

The tumour led Kirsty to leave her role as a presenter at GB News in late 2021 as she started to experience symptoms of tinnitus, a condition which makes noises sound like a ringing, humming, or buzzing and can occur in one or both ears. The condition is made worse by sleep deprivation which Kirsty was experiencing with the early starts required for her role on GB News.

The former 'Great British Breakfast' star previously revealed she gained "too much muscle" after a series of intensive gym workouts.

Kirsty- who was married to rugby star Paul Sampson from 2010 until 2015 - hit the gym in the years following her divorce but admitted she had been left with a look that "didn't suit her" after lifting weights which were too heavy for her natural frame.

She said during an Instagram live: "I was lifting too many weights for my frame. A few people were like, ‘That doesn’t suit you!’ so I’ve come down on weight. I’ve got that strength, but I don’t want to get too bulky again because it just didn’t look right on me. My clothes were popping out."