Kirsty Wark is to be honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises.

The former 'Newsnight' presenter will receive BAFTA's highest accolade in honour of her career in TV at this year's ceremony on Sunday 11 May.

Kirsty, 70, hosted 'Newsnight' for over 30 years until her departure in 2024 and held politicians and public figures to account with her formidable interviews during her time on the current affairs programme.

She made her name as a journalist and producer for BBC Scotland and was one of the first TV reporters on the scene to cover the Lockerbie disaster in 1988 – when Pan Am Flight 103 was blown up in the skies above the Scottish town.

Wark then famously locked horns with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in a 1990 interview that put her into the national consciousness.

Kirsty has presented both arts and current affairs programmes for the BBC, hosting 'The Review Show' for more than a decade along with a plethora of BBC Arts series and documentaries.

During her time on the small screen, she has encountered stars including Madonna, Harold Pinter and George Clooney.

Wark continues to present arts programmes on both TV and radio, such as 'The Women Who Changed Modern Scotland' and special episodes of 'Panorama'.

Kirsty said: "This is a wonderful surprise and a great honour. Television has been my home for forty years, both at the BBC and in Independent Production, and I continue to learn every day from people with awe-inspiring skills who have become treasured colleagues and dear friends. Thank you, BAFTA!"

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: "I am beyond delighted to present this year's BAFTA Fellowship to Kirsty Wark.

"Kirsty's dedication is unwavering when it comes to telling the stories that really matter. Her legacy is unmatched in the world of news and current affairs broadcasting.

"Her ability to inform and engage her readers, listeners and viewers is truly inspiring. And she does all this with enormous charm and wit.

"We are thrilled to celebrate her continued and lasting impact on the industry and beyond."