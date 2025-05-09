Dannii Minogue felt "embarrassed" and "self-conscious" with her bandaged-up, spider-bitten legs in ‘I Kissed a Boy’.

The 53-year-old presenter of the BBC Three same-sex dating show had to grin and bear the leg pain, which was caused by a white-tailed spider and later on by five more arachnids when she was shooting the gay dating programme in Puglia, Italy, and had to wrap bandages around her legs in an attempt to ease the discomfort.

She said: "I arrived with spider bites from Australia from a white-tail.

"I was embarrassed the first time I walked over the steps ... because I had bandages on my legs.

"I was feeling so self-conscious and then, part way through the filming, I got five more bites and had no way of covering them.

"They were very sore ... I was in my room with ice packs all over me, taking painkillers."

'I Kissed A Boy' sees 10 single men meet their match for the first time with a kiss, and then they are encouraged to get to know each other while staying in a country house called the Masseria.

This year's singletons hoping to find love are marketing-and-brand manager Adam, 27, civil servant-and-cheerleading coach Aron, 27, administrator Callum, 27, hospital pharmacist Jack D, 26, banking advisor Jack S, 22, finance analyst Jas, 27, retail store manager Jordan B, 25, sales manager Jordan R, 27, hotel receptionist Lars, 23, mental health support worker-and-part-time model Rory, 22, and artist-and-designer Ruben, 24.

And Dannii - who has fronted 'I Kissed a Boy' since it started in 2023, as well as the same-sex sister programme, 'I Kissed a Girl', when it began in 2024 - has insisted the "joyful" show is not a scripted drama.

She explained: "The most important thing about this show is that it is joyful, and it's a celebration.

"This is not a drama. There is no scripting ...

"These boys are brave and open-hearted, and here for love. I love how they all went at their own pace, but made the absolute most out of three sun-filled weeks in the stunning surrounds of Puglia in Italy."

Season two of 'I Kissed a Boy' launches on Sunday (11.05.25) at 9pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.