Former 'Coronation Street' star Vicky Entwistle has blasted the soap for killing off Bruce Jones' character.

The 56-year-old actress has taken a pop at the ITV show after it was revealed Bruce's character Les Battersby is to be killed off-screen, and Vicky - who played Bruce's on-screen wife Janice Battersby - believes 'Corrie' bosses may have been "upset" by the "constant calls" for his return.

Vicky wrote on X: "Well all I can do is [applause emoji]

Thank you for the fun we had.

I know you are hurt

@Brucejonesnew

An email does in no way qualify.

I guess the constant calls for you to come back upset them!!!

Vic (sic)"

Bruce discovered Les was being killed off after he received an email from 'Coronation Street' bosses, and while he is "sad" about the character's demise, it has given him "closure" over his time on the cobbles.

He told MailOnline: "[Show bosses] already emailed me a over a fortnight ago to tell me what was happening.

"I actually thought, well fine, I played him for ten years. It gives me closure. Maybe it will stop people asking me all the time when I'm going back, if I'm going back.

"People want me back, but it'll stop all that, in shopping centres, wherever I go. I'm pleased it's happening but I'm also sad about losing a character I played for ten years. I'm grateful to the street for that."

Bruce found fame as Les from 1997 until 2007.

He was suspended from the show in March 2007 following an allegation of drunkenness with an undercover journalist.

And two months later, it was confirmed Bruce wouldn't be returning as Les.

The character later moved from Weatherfield to Dublin.