Andrea McLean broke down in tears as she confirmed her move to Spain amid not knowing "how many moments" she has left after being on the brink of death and her business failing.

The former Loose Women host wants to live her dream of living by the sea with her husband Nick Feeney because overcoming pneumonia and sepsis, as well as her female empowerment brand This Girl is on Fire not turning a profit, made her want to "seize the day".

Confirming her move from the UK to Spain in a heartfelt Instagram Reel on Thursday (10.07.25), Andrea, 55, said: "Hey everyone.

"So, this is a video I didn't think I'd be making. You may have heard or seen in the papers that we are moving. And yes, we are.

"[I] wasn't going to say anything just yet, but in a nutshell, a conversation that I had with someone ended up in the papers. So here we are.

"Lots of reasons for this. I mean, it's been really well documented that obviously had a bit of a shocker over the past few years, not only health-wise but obviously my business failing, and then it culminated at the start of the year - I had been very unwell."

A crying Andrea continued: "And what it made me realise is you only get one shot and you have to seize the day. I don't know why I'm crying."

The star - who left Loose Women in 2020 to set up This Girl Is On Fire, of which the firm's final accounts, published in December 2023, revealed assets of just £292, and officially dissolved in February 2024 - hugged Nick to let out her emotions.

She tearily added: "Oh, so silly, so sorry I didn't mean to [cry].

"Those of you who know me, I've always wanted to live by the sea and in the sun, and so that's what we're doing.

"The timing, of course, is not perfect, timing isn't always perfect. There's never a perfect moment.

"But what I realised at the start of this year is you don't know how many moments you might have left. You have to seize them.

"We have this little picture [that reads 'Capre Diem'] that we've always hung above our door, and we always try to live by.

"And so that's what we're doing.

"I just did not mean to cry. But there we are. It's actually good. It's a good thing. It's scary. No idea how things are going to pan out. But I've always been brave - I don't look very brave right now.

"Actually, this is what brave looks like is doing things anyway.

"So there we are. We are moving to sunny climbs, and I'll keep you posted on my big dream for all of this."

Looking ahead to her and Nick's future in Spain, Andrea wants to try paddleboarding.

"I want to get a paddleboard. I really want to learn how to paddleboard and do it every day, and live well.

"So I'll keep you posted on that because, for sure, I'm going to be really s*** at paddleboarding."